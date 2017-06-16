DPD: Skateboarders pushed cathedral employee down stairs

Suspects in church assault

DALLAS -- Police are looking for two skateboarders they say trespassed and assaulted an employee of the Cathedral Shrine of the Virgin of Guadalupe in downtown Dallas last month.

On May 9 at about 7:15 p.m., the two suspects, in their early to mid 20s, entered the cathedral on Ross Avenue with their skateboards, Dallas police say.

An employee asked them to leave, but instead they ran into him and caused him to fall down a flight of stairs. The employee's back was injured.

The two suspects are wanted for assault. They're known to frequent the area with their skateboards and a video camera, police say.

One suspect has short, dark hair, and a thin build. He was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a rectangular striped design on the center of the front plus baggy jeans.

The other suspect has light brown hair and a thin to medium build, police say. He was wearing a light-colored shirt, a light-colored adjustable ball cap, and baggy jeans.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3621.

