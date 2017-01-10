WFAA
DPD needs help solving two cold case murders

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 10:57 AM. CST January 10, 2017

DALLAS -- Police are actively searching for leads in two murders that took place a year ago.

At about 9:39 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2016, Charles McBride, 66, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on the side of Kolloch Drive. 

That same day at about 10:46 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Kirnwood Drive, where they found Reginald Chambers, 44, dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound.

If you have any information on these murders, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3661. Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling (214) 373-TIPS. Information which leads to an arrest will be rewarded with $5,000.

