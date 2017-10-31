DPD looking for suspect in parking lot attack

DALLAS -- Police in Dallas are trying to find an assault suspect.

Just before 6 a.m. Saturday, DPD says a woman in her 50s was walking through a business parking lot near the 5500 block of Glen Lakes Drive, close to Walnut Hill Lane, when police say a man approached her from behind.

The suspect reportedly forced the woman to the ground and assaulted her. She started screaming, which caused the suspect to run away from the scene.

He's described as being a Latin man in his early 40s. He's believed to be 5'7" and 200 pounds.

Police say he took off in a white van or SUV, possibly a Kia, which may have visible damage to the back.

If you have any information on this crime, you're asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3616.

