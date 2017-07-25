DPD looking for murder suspect who stole victim's car, dragged him

Murder suspect

DALLAS -- Police in Dallas are asking for help identifying a homicide suspect caught on surveillance video.

Police say Monday at about 9:45 p.m., a man stole a car in the 10400 block of Wildwood Drive. The driver jumped on the car to try and save his vehicle from being stolen, but the suspect drove off and the victim was dragged.

Eventually the suspect crashed the car and ran away on foot, police say. Surveillance video shows the suspect running near the University of Dallas' DART rail station.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries. He hasn't been identified.

If you have information on the identity of the suspect, you're asked to call Dallas PD at 214-671-3632.

