'Don't mess with Texas business owners': Foiled robbery caught on camera

Arlington shop owners detaine would-be robber.

ARLINGTON -- Surveillance video of a thwarted robbery in Arlington was released Tuesday by police, showing two business owners fighting off a pair of armed suspects.

Police posted the video on Facebook and Twitter, asking for those who know the suspects to come forward.

Don’t mess with Texas business owners. 2 employees were able to fight off the suspects. We need to ID them. 📞 Det Houchin at 817-459-5301. pic.twitter.com/gAy3U8Idfz — Arlington Police, TX (@ArlingtonPD) August 8, 2017

The video shows the two men with guns trying to rob a store before the two men behind the counter grab one suspect and put him in a headlock.

They try to keep him inside the store while one of the suspects runs out. Both suspects managed to get away.

Call 817-459-5301 if you have information.

