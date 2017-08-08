WFAA
'Don't mess with Texas business owners': Foiled robbery caught on camera

Arlington PD releases video of thwarted robbery

WFAA 10:45 AM. CDT August 08, 2017

ARLINGTON -- Surveillance video of a thwarted robbery in Arlington was released Tuesday by police, showing two business owners fighting off a pair of armed suspects.

Police posted the video on Facebook and Twitter, asking for those who know the suspects to come forward.

The video shows the two men with guns trying to rob a store before the two men behind the counter grab one suspect and put him in a headlock.

They try to keep him inside the store while one of the suspects runs out. Both suspects managed to get away.

Call 817-459-5301 if you have information.

