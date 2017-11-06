Dollar General store clerk shot, killed in Oak Cliff

Police are looking for a suspect after he shot and killed a female clerk at an Oak Cliff Dollar General.

The suspect attempted to rob the store located at 4807 Sunnyvale when he shot the female clerk and fled the location around 7 p.m. Monday evening.

It's unknown at this time if the suspect took any property and he is still at large.

The female victim was transported to an area hospital where she died of her injuries.

The only description police have of the suspect is that he is a black male.

