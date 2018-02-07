Documents: Dallas man arrested for helping with 2016 murder

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

DALLAS -- Court documents released last week by Dallas police reveal details into the investigation of an August 2016 murder.

Luis Aguilar, 20, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2017 and charged with murder. His bail was set at $100,000.

The documents show he was arrested after being accused of conspiring with his cousin, Wilbert Catalan, to shoot and kill Wilbur McClure, 36, on Aug. 7, 2016.

A witnessed called 911 after seeing McClure bleeding on a sidewalk on the property of the Sunchase Apartments at 8550 Park Lane that evening.

Aguilar drove Catalan to Baylor University Medical Center that night with a gunshot wound to his arm. They both told police they were walking near Royal Lane and Skillman Street when someone shot at them.

Police searched the location where they said the incident occurred, but no blood was found, the documents state.

A search warrant was issued for Aguilar's vehicle, and blood was found outside and inside during the investigation. A loaded black stainless SCCY 9mm pistol was found in the door of the front passenger seat. A Jack in the Box receipt from the restaurant on Park Lane was also found in the back seat, with a timestamp of Aug. 7 at 6:36 p.m. The documents state that this put the cousins three blocks from the location 20 minutes before the shooting.

A sample search warrant was issued for Aguilar, and police said his right hand had "particles consistent with primer gunshot residue." Swabs collected by police from the vehicle tested positive for human blood, and a swab from blood found on the pistol "was positive for contributor's accomplice Catalan and Complainant McClure," the documents show.

The evidence led police to arrest Aguilar, and police say and and Catalan acted together in McClure's murder.

The documents did not reveal whether Catalan has been arrested.

