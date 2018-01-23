Disabled veteran robbed, run over at Richland Hills gas station

Surveillance footage of a Richland Hills robbery suspect.

RICHLAND HILLS - Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a disabled veteran of his truck and then running him over outside of a gas station in Richland Hills.

The incident happened about 6:26 a.m. on Jan. 15 at a Shell station in the 7300 block of Airport Freeway, according to a police news release.

The suspect approached the victim at his vehicle and asked him for a cigarette. The suspect then pushed passed the victim and got into the driver's seat of the truck, police said.

When the suspect realized the victim still had the keys, he got out of the truck and fought the victim for the keys. The suspect got the keys and fought off the victim again, driving away as the victim held onto the truck's door.

The victim was dragged about 20 feet before he fell to the ground. The suspect kept driving, running over the victim's legs, police said.

Police obtained surveillance video of the incident, including an image of the suspect.

The victim's truck was found abandoned in another city several hours later, police said. The victim suffered a broken leg.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 817-616-3776.

