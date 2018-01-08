Pierce County deputy shot and killed; new suspect description released

A Pierce County deputy has died after being shot responding to a robbery call near Spanaway, the Sheriff's Department confirmed.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the deputy was shot just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday while responding to a 911 call for an intruder reported in a house on 200th Street East in the Frederickson area.

The deputy was the first person to arrive on scene. He began to pursue a suspect on foot and shots were fired at the deputy, striking him. He was transported to a hospital in Tacoma where he died.

Pierce County Sheriff Paul Pastor identified the officer as 34-year-old Daniel McCartney of Yelm. Deputy McCartney was a Navy veteran and served the department for three years. He leaves behind a wife and three young boys.

It is with incredible sadness that inform you that our deputy has passed away from his injuries. We are with his family now, and we ask that you please keep his family, friends, and our department in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/BMkKkE8qji — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) January 8, 2018

The Sheriff’s Department says one suspect was found dead at the scene, but another male suspect is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Law enforcement recovered one of the suspects' weapons from the scene.

A manhunt for the second suspect is underway. A large containment area around the shooting scene was blocked off for several hours while authorities searched for a second suspect. All roads around the area reopened around 6:40 a.m., except for 200th Street East which will remain closed from 42nd Avenue to 50th Avenue while police continue their investigation.

Police say the suspect is described as a tall, thin, mixed race or white male, with a large pointy nose, curly dark hair in a ponytail, and pock marks on the right side of his face. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and a black beanie.

Pierce County Sheriff’s Department set up tipline for any information about the fatal shooting of Deputy McCartney. If you have any information, please call 855-798-8477.

Due to the manhunt and ongoing police investigation, the Bethel School District has canceled school on Monday. The Pierce County Skills Center will also be closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2018 KING-TV