Deputies: Clatskanie man strangled infant son, put wife's hands in hot frying oil

Jeremiah Crothers (Photo: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

CLATSKANIE, Ore. – A Clatskanie man is accused of forcing his wife’s hands into hot frying oil and strangling his 7-month-old son.

Jeremiah Crothers, 34, faces charges of attempted murder, strangulation, assault, attempted assault and coercion.

Deputies with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office were called Tuesday night to the 19000 block of Swedetown Road in Clatskanie on a report of domestic violence. When they arrived at around 8:30 p.m., Crothers was gone but his wife and son were suffering from violent injuries.

Deputies located Crothers early Wednesday morning at work in St. Helens, where he was taken into custody without incident. His bail is set at $217,750.

"The allegations in support of this arrest are alarming," said Columbia County Sheriff Jeff Dickerson. "Domestic violence is a scourge that our deputies frequently encounter. Fortunately, we were able to find the suspect in a timely manner and put a stop to the violence, and give this mom and child a chance to survive."

