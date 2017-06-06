Denton PD arrest man linked to string of burglaries

Earl Leroy Thompson, Jr., 32, was arrested June 2 on two warrants for attempted burglary with the intent to commit a felony, Denton police say.

DENTON -- Police have arrested a man they say committed a string of burglaries with the intent to commit rapes around Denton between February and May of this year.

Earl Leroy Thompson, Jr., 32, was arrested June 2 on two warrants for attempted burglary with the intent to commit a felony, Denton police say.

Thomas confessed to committing three other burglaries between February and May, and said he intended to sexually assault the victims.

On two separate occasions in May, police came into contact Thompson after he was involved in "suspicious activity" near reported assaults.

"Thompson became a person of interest and Denton police Investigators placed him under intensive surveillance while continuing to pursue forensic evidence," police said.

On May 31, police saw Thompson trying to unsuccessfully break into an apartment and they requested arrest warrants.

Thompson's pending charges stemmed from burglaries committed on W. Oak Street in February and in May, as well as one on W. Hickory Street in May.

