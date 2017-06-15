Denton murder, kidnapping suspect extradited to Texas

Richardo Martinez

DENTON -- The suspect in a 2014 murder and kidnapping was extradited back to Texas from Mexico on Thursday.

The FBI brought Ricardo Alfonso Lara Martinez back to Denton and placed him in police custody. He's accused of killing Maria Isabel Romero Medina on Dec. 12, 2014 and taking off with their son Alekzander Lara.

Martinez was arrested in Mexico in February of 2016. Family members in Denton were given custody of Alek at that time.

Martinez is now in the Denton jail as he awaits arraignment for a murder charge.

