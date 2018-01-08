Dead infant taken to gas station in Greenville, two arrested

Greenville Police have arrested two women on tampering charges for moving the body of a dead infant to a nearby gas station.

Police believe the child was dead before arriving at the Prime Stop on Wesley Avenue in Greenville. Workers inside the gas station tell WFAA that when officers arrived they went to the back part of the parking lot. Police say that baby was non-responsive at the time. The investigation led police to a home three and a half miles away. Police executed a search warrant at the location.

The two women whose names have not been released were arrested on charges of tampering with evidence. Police say this is essentially for moving the child's body. People inside the gas station tell WFAA the two women came inside the store and asked for lots of napkins and then left. The workers also tell us the women appeared normal.

WFAA was told surveillance video was taken from the gas station on Monday.

