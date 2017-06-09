Police lights.

LANCASTER, Texas -- A Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) police officer has been booked into jail, accused of assaulting a man and then ramming into another car with his own.

Police say they were called to a fight at an apartment pool and a related car crash in the 1600 block of North Bluegrove Road at about 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

DART Police Office Elbert Corker is charged with one count of assault causing bodily injury and five counts of aggravated assault by a public servant.

The victim told police Corker assaulted him during a verbal argument, but didn't stop there. The victim said he left the pool in his car with four others, and Corker followed them in his personal vehicle and rammed into them, causing them to crash.

Police said multiple witnesses corroborated the story.

The case has been turned over to the Dallas County District Attorney's Office.

We have reached out to DART for comment and are waiting for a response.

© 2017 WFAA-TV