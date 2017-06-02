Dallas woman escapes after suspects kidnap her, try to steal her money from ATM

Suspect

DALLAS -- Police have released pictures and descriptions of three suspects they say kidnapped a woman and tried to use her debit card at an ATM before she managed to escape.

Police say it happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday, May 29. The victim says she was unloading boxes from her car in the 3500 block of Ross Avenue when the armed suspects approached her and forced her to get inside the vehicle.

The suspects drove to an ATM on McKinney Avenue and tried to use the woman's debit card, police say. While they were out of the car, the woman managed to take off and escape.

Police describe the suspects as:

A skinny black male, 14-15 years old, wearing a black hoodie that read Dallas Vikings in orange letters

A skinny black male, 14-17 years old, wearing black shorts and shoes, as well as a black t-shirt with a cartoon character outlined in pink

A skinny black male, 15-17 years old, wearing a white tank top, grey tennis shoes, and red sweatpants

If you have any information regarding these suspects, you are asked to call DPD at (214) 671-3602. An anonymous tip can be left with Crime Stoppers by calling (214) 373-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WFAA-TV