Dallas teen arrested for Duncanville party murder

Duncanville police have arrested a Dallas teenager in connection to a murder that occurred at a party over the weekend.

John Daniel Martinez, 17, was arrested and booked into the Duncanville city jail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000.

The shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Golden Meadow Lane. Multiple shots were fired following a disturbance at a party, police said.

The victim died after being taken to the hospital.

An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.

