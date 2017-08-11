Dallas teen arrested for Duncanville party murder

Duncanville police have arrested a Dallas teenager in connection to a murder that occurred at a party over the weekend.
John Daniel Martinez, 17, was arrested and booked into the Duncanville city jail at 10:30 a.m. Thursday. His bond was set at $100,000.
The shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Golden Meadow Lane. Multiple shots were fired following a disturbance at a party, police said.
The victim died after being taken to the hospital.
An investigation into the shooting was ongoing.
© 2017 WFAA-TV
