Dallas stabbing suspect arrested for K2 before attacks

DALLAS - A homeless man accused of stabbing two women in downtown Dallas Sunday was previously arrested for K2 possession earlier in the month.

Brandon Holbert, 22, was arrested after he allegedly stabbed the women because he believed they were taking pictures of him. The women survived but suffered cuts to their arms and faces.

According to a warrant for Holbert's arrest, he was found passed out earlier in the month in front of the Downtown Safety Patrol office with a bag of K2, synthetic marijuana, under his body.

Police have cracked down on K2 as residents in the downtown and South Dallas area report an uptick in cases. The drug is known to cause erratic behavior among its users, including a loss of control over their body movements.

