Dallas police seek tips in murder of man found dead outside of home

Curtis Brown (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - Police have asked the public for help as they investigate the murder of a Dallas man.

Curtis Brown was found shot to death at about 4:30 a.m. on June 10 in the front yard of a home in the 9500 block of Gonzales Drive.

Authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the murder call Det. Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS. Callers to Crime Stopper can receive up to $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.

© 2017 WFAA-TV