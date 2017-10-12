Dallas police seek suspect in series of sex offenses

DALLAS - Dallas police are warning residents after three women were approached by a man in a series of sexual offenses that occurred between October 2 through October 11.

In each case, the suspect was described as a black male, around the age of 18 and about 5-feet-7-inches tall. The women said the attacker has a dark complexion, short hair and a thin build.

According to police, the first incident happened at about midnight on October 2. The victim told police she was grabbed by a male from behind as she stood alone outside an apartment in the 5400 block of Preakness Lane.

The man then tried to pull her pants down and drag her behind the complex. The male fled the scene when the woman screamed and fought back.

The second incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. on October 6. In this case, the male exposed himself as the victim entered her vehicle.

Five days later, about the same time as the first incident and in the same area, a male struck and grabbed a female. The man also tried to pull the victim's pants down in a stairwell at the complex but she too yelled and fought back, spurring the suspect to flee.

Authorities have asked anyone with information pertaining to the attacks call the Dallas Police Department. They also warned citizens to be on alert and contact them if they see anything suspicious and someone matching the suspect's description.

