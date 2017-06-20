Dallas police release pic of person of interest in Deep Ellum rape

Person of interest in Deep Ellum sexual assault (Photo: Dallas Police Department)

DALLAS - Dallas police have released an image of a person of interest in connection with the rape of a 26-year-old woman last Sunday in Deep Ellum.

The man is described as a Latin male, 5 feet 6 inches tall and about 210 pounds. In the image he has a mustache and goatee and is wearing glasses. Police say he has tattoos on both of his arms.

The victim was raped early in the morning near the Baylor Medical Center DART station. According to her father, she was attacked from behind and choked.

There have been a series of violent crimes reported in the area over the last month.

On the same day of the sexual assault and also during the early morning hours, an employee at a Deep Ellum bar was also attacked at a train station in Deep Ellum. According to a GoFundMe set up to raise money for Michael Moreno's medical bills, he suffered serious dental and facial injuries during the attack.

A month before, a bartender was violently carjacked in Deep Ellum.

Anyone with information pertaining to the rape or identity of the person of interest has been asked to contact Det. Alan Holmes at 214-671-3637 or Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.

