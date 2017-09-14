Dallas police investigate potential ties between string of home invasions

Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker

DALLAS - Police are investigating a possible connection between a series of home invasion robberies in southern Dallas this week.

Four home invasions occurred in close proximity in southern Dallas between Tuesday and Thursday. Most recently, two men kicked down the door of a home on the 3300 block of Idaho Avenue around 4:45 a.m. Thursday.

A suspect, who police describe as a young Latin male with a thin mustache and tattoos on his neck, forearm and thigh, could be involved in more than one of the robberies.

A capital murder at an Oak Cliff home Tuesday is not believed to be connected to the string of other crimes, but “the other instances do bear similarities,” Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said Thursday.

In each robbery, the suspect was carrying a weapon and forced entry into the home, Blankenbaker said. The victims were each described as "Latin" but there weren’t any notable similarities in the homes targeted.

There is no indication that the string of home invasions is gang-related, Blankenbaker said.

This week, police officers have been walking the neighborhoods to get information on the robberies and establish crime watches, according to Blankenbaker.

“Since these offenses, the police department has been actively investigating them to try to discover the identity of the suspects while also deploying strategies to increase preventative efforts in the community," he said.

A stolen SUV and two persons of interest in Tuesday’s capital murder were found Thursday morning. A citizen recognized the license plate number, called police and guided them to a car wash on Hawthorne Avenue, Blankenbaker said.

3300 block of Idaho Avenue

Two men kicked in the front door, police say. The suspects demanded property and one was displaying a weapon.

2900 block of Britton Avenue, 6:45 a.m. Tuesday

Suspect is described as a Latin male, ages 20-25, 5'5" and skinny. He is bald and has a tattoo on his neck and possibly his lips. He was seen in an older model red car, possibly a Honda.

4700 block of E. Frio Drive, 7:45 a.m. Tuesday

The suspects in the second home invasion are described as a Latin female, 5'0" and skinny with brown hair. She has visible tattoos on her chest. The second suspect is described as a Latin male with tattoos on his face.

1500 block of Maywood Avenue, 8:15 a.m. Tuesday

The suspects from the third home invasion, accused of stealing the victim's white Ford F-150 which has since been recovered, are described as a Latin male who was wearing a bandana over his face, and possibly a light-skinned black male.

If you have any information on these crimes, call Dallas police at 214-671-3679.

