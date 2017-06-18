Dallas police invesitgating Deep Ellum sexual assault

Police are currently investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted in Deep Ellum.

Authorities say around 1:15 a.m. a 29-year-old female was grabbed from behind and sexually assaulted by an unknown male suspect.

When the victim was let free she got help by a third party to call 911. When EMS arrived on scene they took the female with little clothing on to Baylor and transferred her to Parkland.

A DPD CBD unit was able to track the victim's phone to the crime scene area. The phone tracking led authorities near N. Crowdus St and Indiana St.

Officers walked along the backside of the area along DART tracks and found a crime scene along a nearby fence.

The investigation is ongoing and suspect and victim information has not been released at this time.

