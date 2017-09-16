DALLAS - Dallas police have arrested one suspect in a string of home-invasion robberies. In a news conference Saturday, police identified the suspect as 28-year-old Mike Leija.

Police say patrol officers received information provided from residents describing the suspect and suspect’s vehicle.

Leija has been charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. A bond of $100,000 has been set for each charge. He is being held at the Dallas County Jail.

Police say they are still looking for three other suspects in connection with the home-invasion robberies.

