Dallas officer charged with assault after shooting death of woman

Genevive Dawes

A Dallas County grand jury has indicted Dallas Police Department Officer Christopher Hess for aggravated assault after an officer-involved shooting that left a woman dead earlier this year.

Police say last January Hess, along with Officer Jason Kimpel, fired their weapons into a car being driven by 21-year-old Genevive Dawes. The mother of two died a short time later from her injuries.

Police say Dawes and her boyfriend were in a stolen car and claim she backed up the vehicle and hit a squad car, then drove and hit a fence.

However, body camera footage from the officers shows Dawes going at a slow speed, sources tell WFAA. They question whether officers were in danger, and say one of them moved his squad car forward -- causing Dawes to hit it.

Both officers were placed on restricted duty after the shooting and an investigation was launched.

On Thursday, a grand jury decided to indict Officer Hess. Officer Kimpel will not be charged with a crime.

