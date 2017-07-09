Dallas man used duct tape to suffocate church employee: affidavit

Photo courtesy-- Cathedral of Hope

A 22-year-old Dallas man suffocated a Cathedral of Hope staff member by wrapping duct tape around the victim’s nose and mouth, then stole several items including a Rolex watch before leaving the scene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Yevin Rushing even returned to the victim’s residence with a U-Haul truck Friday as police were processing the crime scene, the affidavit states.

Rushing was arrested Saturday on a capital murder charge in the killing of 54-year-old Robert Lee Covington, who was found Friday afternoon in his condominium.

Covington was the executive assistant to the senior pastor and office manager at Cathedral of Hope, one of the largest LGBT churches in the country.

To read this article in its original form click here.

© 2017 WFAA-TV