Dallas firefighter shot on the job discharged from hospital

Firefighter William An released from hospital

DALLAS -- Dallas Fire-Rescue says William An, the firefighter/paramedic shot on the job a month ago, has been discharged from the hospital.

An left Baylor University Medical Center at noon Wednesday in a wheelchair, surrounded my family and his fellow firefighters from Station 19.

GREAT NEWS! FF #WilliamAn has been discharged from the hospital to cont. his recovery at home! HUGE thanks to everyone involved! pic.twitter.com/h8Vdt2ZhGQ — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 31, 2017

@DallasFireRes_q Chaplain #RaySchufford leading prayer for a safe drive home and seamless recovery for #WilliamAn pic.twitter.com/1m3ptUqbaC — DALLAS FIRE RESCUE (@DallasFireRes_q) May 31, 2017

Amid a prayer circle, An got into the same ambulance that brought him to the hospital on May 1 when he was shot while responding to a shooting call.

DFR says he will continue to recover at home. His family said it is grateful to everyone for their support.

Police say Derick Brown shot a man with his AK-47 in his East Dallas neighborhood, then shot An twice while he responded to the call. Brown was later found dead inside his home.

Court records show he had a long criminal history, including an assault charge, several DWIs and gun offenses. Mayor Mike Rawlings described the suspected shooter as "not mentally stable."

Brown went to jail and was released just two months before the shooting.

