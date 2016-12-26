String of shootings overnight in Dallas

Crime tape, stock image. (Photo: Luka Lajst, Thinkstock)

AMHERST AVENUE SHOOTING

Officers were called to the 2100 block of Amherst Avenue at about 10:32 p.m. Saturday for a shooting call. They found Jose Cruz, 19, with a gunshot wound inside a crashed car. He was taken to parkland memorial hospital where he died.

Jose Cruz (DPD)

No one has been arrested. Call police if you have information.

CENTRAL EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING

Officers were called to 4707 S. Central Expressway just before 12:30 a.m. Monday for a shooting call. They found Onesimo Abrego, 44, had been in an altercation before being shot.

Abrego (DPD)

He was taken to the hospital where he died. The suspect is still at-large. Call police if you have information.

AKARD SHOOTING

Officers were called to the 400 block of North Akard Street just before 7 p.m. Saturday for a shooting call. They found a male victim shot when they arrived. The investigation led police to believe the victim was driving with a passenger when the victim ran into a parked vehicle. The owner of the parked car got into a fight with the driver, but eventually exchanged information and left.

Later, the victim and passenger returned to the scene and the argument resumed, with shots being fired. The driver was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled but was later arrested. He has been identified as Anh Luu, 24. He's charged with aggravated assault.

CEDAR SPRINGS SHOOTING

Dallas police say two people were shot during a fight with a suspect in a parking lot in the 2600 block of Cedar Springs. Officers were called to the scene just after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims were taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect is still at-large. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas PD.

Copyright 2016 WFAA