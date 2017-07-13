Dallas apartments evacuated after suspect fires shots at officers

A Southern Dallas apartment complex is being evacuated after someone fired shots at police officers.
Police were at the Rosemont Apartments near Overton and Illinois Thursday morning looking for a man, when someone fired shots through a door. The suspect then barricaded themselves inside an apartment.
Dallas police and SWAT on scene of a barricaded person. Police said someone fired a shot at them when they approached a suspect apt pic.twitter.com/DBzgtDfGnK— Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 13, 2017
The complex is being evacuated, and residents should avoid the area.
