Custom bike stolen from Cleburne's favorite cyclist

CLEBURNE, Texas -- It's a safe bet that one of the more popular employees at the H-E-B grocery store in Cleburne is Alex Wilson.

At age 24, he's always wearing a smile and ready with a friendly wave. He's even more well-known around town, where Alex and a custom $3,000 bicycle nicknamed "Sarah" are always on the move.

The bike affords him the independence that he might not otherwise have because of cerebral palsy.

"It helps me to get from point A to point B safe. And everybody knows my bicycle. It means so much to me," said Alex. "It gives me a workout."

Early Tuesday morning, someone stole the bike from outside of Alex's apartment. It has left him crushed.

"It makes me so sad someone would take from me. It breaks my heart," said Alex.

His broken heart has become the community's outrage.

"We're going to get to the bottom of it, and find them, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law," said Scott Cain, the town's mayor.

Cain says Alex is a recognizable face in a community that has embraced him.

When his old bike was washed away in a flash flood in 2015, Cain says the town raised all of the funds to buy Sarah as a replacement.

"When you see that bike coming from a long distance, you know it's Alex. And soon, you'll see that smile," said Cain.

Cleburne police are investigating the theft. Right now, the hope is the bike can be recovered. If it isn't, Alex says he knows his friends will help fundraise for a new one.

"If we do find the person, I want to talk to them. I don't really want a new bicycle. That was one is fine with me," said Alex.

If anyone has information on the bike's whereabouts, please contact Cleburne police and Johnson County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-794-8477

