Crowley parents, staff, students devastated after teacher slain

Michelle Johnson was a special eduation teacher for visually impaired students in Crowley. She’s pictured with Jayden Cooper-Fuentes. Johnson was found shot to death in her Edgecliff Village home. (Courtesy Friends of Michelle Johnson)

EDGECLIFF VILLAGE -- Michelle Johnson worked with dozens of blind and visually impaired children across the Crowley school district in her 20 years there, sometimes starting when they were still infants.

Her apparent shooting death Saturday left parents, grandparents and staff members still in shock Monday as the news sank in.

“The devastation in the lives of not only her children and family but to her co-workers and students is unimaginable,” said Stacie Reynolds, whose granddaughter was taught by Johnson beginning when she was just three weeks old.

Johnson’s husband, Sean Johnson, 35, also a longtime special education teacher in the Crowley district, remained in the Tarrant County Jail Monday in lieu of $250,000 bail. He was arrested Saturday afternoon, his hands bloodied, after he reported that his wife, 47, was dead in their home.

35-year-old Sean Johnson of Edgecliff Village (Photo: Tarrant County Sheriff's Office)

Michelle Johnson taught special education at campuses throughout the district and was adored by students, parents and grandparents, said Reynolds, including her granddaughter, Jayden Cooper-Fuentes, now 5.

“She was a huge part of my granddaughter’s life,” Reynolds said in an email Monday.

Crisis counselors were at Crowley schools Monday for students and staff members, school officials said.

“Michelle had many other students that she loved and who loved her,” Reynolds said Monday. “This is not only a tremendous loss for her friends and family, but to all of the blind and visually impaired children in Crowley ISD.”

A statement from the district said, “The Crowley ISD family is incredibly saddened by the death of Michelle Johnson, Michelle served faithfully in schools across Crowley ISD as a teacher for visually impaired students.”

