Crime Stoppers seeking information in unsolved murder case

SAN ANTONIO - Authorities in San Antonio are appealing to the public for help in solving the murder of Kimberly Pizzini Osborne.

According to authorities, 52-year-old Pizzini was discovered unresponsive in her home on the 8800 block of Cape Valley Drive by friends after they had not heard from her in several days. After investigation, SAPD determined she had been murdered and also found the rear door of her home had been left unlocked.

Tips leading to the arrest of the suspect(s) involved in the murder may be rewarded up to $5,000 by Crime Stoppers.

Call 210-224-STOP (7867) if you have any information. You may choose to remain anonymous.

