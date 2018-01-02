Couple accused of having oral sex in booth of Austin restaurant

AUSTIN - A couple was arrested for public lewdness after they allegedly had oral sex in an Austin restaurant in front of customers and staff.

On Dec. 30 at approximately 10:24 p.m. a Travis County officer responded to a disturbance call at the Baby Acapulco Restaurant in North Austin located at 13609 North Interstate 35. When the officer arrived at the restaurant, the manager informed him that two customers were engaged in oral sex inside the business earlier that evening, according to the affidavit.

Two witnesses in the restaurant and surveillance video led police to identify the suspects as Jonathan Hightower, 31, and Lashanda Fisher, 28. The two witnesses told police they observed the entire incident and that "they were very offended when they saw the suspects performing oral sex inside the restaurant where multiple children were present," the affidavit said.

The restaurant manager informed the officer that the two suspects had left the establishment and were now at a 7-Eleven gas station.

When the officer arrived at the 7-Eleven location, he identified the suspects and they acknowledged they were at the restaurant and were sitting together.

The suspects were arrested and placed in the custody of the police with bonds set a $3,000. They are not currently in custody of the Travis County Jail as of Tuesday morning.

