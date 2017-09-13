Concerns growing after deadly home invasion in Dallas

DALLAS - Lydia Alvarado has been spending more time with her mom lately.



"She's been nervous. She hasn't been able to sleep," said Alvarado."We are really concerned about what's going on."



They're concerned after three home invasions in an hour and a half in their South Dallas neighborhood Monday morning, including one right their street on Maywood Avenue.



According to police, their neighbor was held inside her home at gunpoint before armed robbers stole her truck.



"As soon as it happened, I felt everyone had to know in the community what was going on, to take precautions to protect themselves," said Alvarado.



That's why she grabbed her phone and posted an alert on Facebook with a picture of police vehicles on her street.



Now, she wants to know why police took more than 48 hours to do the same.



"They should have said something, they need to put it out there," she said. "We have to protect ourselves. It's scary, it really is."



Police posted the information on their blog at about 4:30 Wednesday afternoon, but one assistant chief wanted to do more sooner.



Assistant Chief David Pughes says another Assistant Chief Blankenbaker wanted to hold a press conference to let the public know what happened, but he was asked to get more information first.



Chief Renee Hall told WFAA she wanted to know why home invasions were happening in an area that police patrol, but never directed Blankenbaker not to put information out to the public.



"Very important, very important," said a man who says he saw the armed robbers on Maywood and is afraid to give his name. "Need to get them off the street as soon as possible, soon as possible."



Police are still looking into whether the three home invasions are linked to each other. They don't believe they are linked to a fourth on Tuesday afternoon, about seven miles away, where a mother of three was killed in her home in the 9300 block of Sedgemoor.



"Put extra fence, a lock, security, let someone that's nearby, do what you got to do," said Alvarado.



"We're praying, we're praying, all our neighbors and friends are praying," said Alvarado's mom, who also asked to remain anonymous due to safety concerns. "Maybe God will hear us and they'll get caught."

© 2017 WFAA-TV