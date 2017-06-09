Closing arguments Friday in trial of Fort Worth leader of Bandidos motorcycle gang

The Fort Worth president of the Bandido motorcycle gang, Howard Wayne Baker, is on trial for calling the shots in the slaying a rival gang member on Tuesday. (Joyce Marshall)

Prosecutors and defense attorneys rested their cases Thursday in the trial of a motorcycle gang leader suspected of issuing the orders to kill a rival gang member.

Closing arguments in the case are scheduled for Friday.

According to prosecutors, Howard Baker, the 62-year-old president of the Fort Worth chapter of the Bandidos, a notorious motorcycle club, directed and participated in the Dec. 12, 2014, slaying of Geoffrey Brady at Gator’s Jam Inn, a Riverside-area bar that closed about a month after the shooting, according to testimony. Two other men were wounded.

Baker is accused of engaging in organized crime and directing the activities of a street gang.

According to witnesses at the trial, the Bandidos use fear and intimidation to extort money from motorcycle clubs statewide. Tarrant County prosecutor Pamela Boggess asked Capt. Devin Gonzales, a Texas Department of Public Safety investigator who testified Thursday, to put those tactics in perspective for the jury.

Intimidation “is huge to them,” Gonzales told the jury. “They ride around in their [vests] and let the other gangs know who is in charge.”

The Bandidos claim Texas as their turf and demand payment or an agreement for use of the word “Texas” on patches worn by their members and other motorcycle clubs, witnesses said.

Witnesses testified this week that they knew there was tension between the Bandidos and another outlaw motorcycle gang operating in Texas, the Cossacks, over the use of the word on the emblems they wear on their riding vests, which they refer to as “cuts.”

