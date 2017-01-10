WFAA
Clear surveillance video shows Arlington burglary suspects

Jordan Armstrong, WFAA 11:26 AM. CST January 10, 2017

Arlington police are asking for help identifying burglary suspects caught on surveillance video.

A man and woman broke into the home of an elderly couple over the holidays, police say, and stole electronics, jewelry, and credit cards.

The suspects were later captured on surveillance video at an Irving Taco Bell as they used the victims' credit cards.

If you have any idea who these suspects are, call Arlington police at (817) 459-5808.

