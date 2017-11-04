Children find mother dead in Fort Worth home. Their dad is accused of killing her

A Fort Worth police SUV remains outside a home in the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue Friday, one day after a 32-year-old woman was found dead inside. (Photo: Deanna Boyd Star-Telegram, WFAA)

FORT WORTH -- A 32-year-old Fort Worth man has been arrested, accused of killing his wife as the couple’s children slept in a nearby room.

Elanceia “Lana” Gardner, 32, was discovered dead by her children about 8:37 a.m. Thursday inside the family’s home in the 1700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

A cause and manner of death are still pending, however, Fort Worth police said Friday that the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has indicated to detectives that the woman’s death is a homicide.

Shalen Gardner, who had voluntarily talked to detectives Thursday, was arrested Friday afternoon on a murder warrant by fugitive officers.

In a subsequent interview with homicide detectives Chris Brashear and Tom O’Brien, he admitted to strangling and sexually assaulting his wife, then trying to cover up his crime, O’Brien said.



