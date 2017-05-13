Keith Leonard Randle (Photo: Carrollton Police Department)

CARROLLTON - A 54-year-old Dallas man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that started early Saturday morning in Carrollton and ended in front of the Dallas County Jail.

Carrollton police say it began at about 2:20 a.m. when a Carrollton police officer attempted to stop suspects who were attempting to break into a tractor-trailer in the 2200 block of Luna Road in Carrollton.

Packed into an SUV, four people, including the driver, jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot. However, police say Keith Leonard Randle hopped into the driver's seat, took off and led police on a chase that spanned about 30 miles.

Both Irving police and Dallas County deputies joined the pursuit, which ended in front of the Dallas County Jail when a flattening device took out the tires of the SUV.

Randle was transported to the Carrollton City Jail where he faces a charge of evading arrest.

© 2017 WFAA-TV