Chase suspect dies after crashing into Dallas building

WFAA 8:54 AM. CST December 30, 2016

DALLAS -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after he led authorities on a chase and crashed into a building.

It began when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop, and instead took off east on Interstate 30.

He exited Beckley Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building, police say.

The 49-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.

 

