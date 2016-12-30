Chase suspect dies after crashing into Dallas building

Chase ends in crash on Beckley Avenue (Mike Forbes, WFAA)

DALLAS -- The Dallas County Sheriff's Office says a man has died after he led authorities on a chase and crashed into a building.

It began when the suspect refused to pull over for a traffic stop, and instead took off east on Interstate 30.

Dallas County Sheriff investigators on scene after a car refuses to stop for a Deputy then crashes along I-30@ Beckley pic.twitter.com/bpU8Z3Hqzu — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) December 30, 2016

He exited Beckley Avenue at a high rate of speed and crashed into a building, police say.

The 49-year-old suspect was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died a few hours later.

