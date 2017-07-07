WFAA
'Celebration of Life' for Shavon Randle on Saturday

WFAA 12:02 PM. CDT July 07, 2017

Shavon Randle, the 13-year-old Lancaster girl who was kidnapped and killed in a scheme involving stolen drugs, will be laid to rest on Saturday.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at Friendship West Baptist Church on Wheatland Road.

Randle disappeared from a relative's house last week, and her body was found inside an abandoned Oak Cliff home a few days later.

Documents reveal Randle was kidnapped and held for ransom after the boyfriend of her relative stole narcotics from two men involved.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the case.

© 2017 WFAA-TV

WFAA

