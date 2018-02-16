Cedar Hill PD searching for suspects after attempted child abduction near school

CEDAR HILL -- Police are looking for two possibly armed suspects they say tried to abduct a child near a school in Cedar Hill Friday afternoon.

The police department posted on Twitter just after noon that it was looking for the suspects at Newman Academy on West FM 1382 where the attempted abduction was reported.

No kids were abducted, and the Dallas Police Department's helicopter was launched to help search for the suspects.

They've been described as a Hispanic man wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans, and a black man wearing a white shirt with red lettering.

The suspects may be armed with a knife, police said.

