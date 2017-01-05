Cathedral of Hope chapel vandalized with 'kitty porn'

JAN. 5, 2017: Cathedral of Hope's Interfaith Peace Chapel was vandalized overnight (Monica Hernandez, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Police are investigating after someone vandalized the Interfaith Peace Chapel at Dallas' Cathedral of Hope.

Rev. Dr. Neil Cazares-Thomas says he doesn't know what to make of the graffiti, which says "kitty porn" and includes a person's name, phone number, and the make of a vehicle.

He believes it may be a personal vendetta against someone, but he isn't sure why anyone would have chosen the chapel to do it. It's off the main road, he says, so someone most likely targeted it.

When WFAA called the phone number written on the wall, we got a message that the phone isn't in service.

Surveillance video is being reviewed by police, although chapel officials said they haven't found anything suspicious on it yet.

The Interfaith Peace Chapel's website states it was designed by world-renowned and award-winning architect Philip Johnson and is a "brilliant, inspirational design of 'sculpture as architecture.'"

