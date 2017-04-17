Cascade Mall shooting suspect Arcan Cetin dies in jail

Arcan Cetin, the man charged with killing five people in a shooting at Cascade Mall in Burlington, Wash., last September was found dead Sunday night at the Snohomish County Jail.
The Skagit County Prosecutor's Office said Arcan Cetin (pronounced AR'-jahn CHEHT-in) was discovered hanging in his cell just before 9 p.m. The office could not immediately say why Cetin had been transferred from Skagit County.
Cetin, 20, was charged with five counts of aggravated first-degree murder for the Sept. 23, 2016, killings. The charges alleged Cetin acted with "premeditated intent" when he used a rifle to kill a teenage girl, three women and a man at the Macy's Women's store inside the mall, 65 miles north of Seattle.
