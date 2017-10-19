Cartel emerges as most dominant in North Texas

The leaders of the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which has the strongest presence of all cartels in North Texas. (Drug Enforcement Administration)

FORT WORTH -- Overall drug cartel activity has increased in North Texas over the last year, federal authorities said Wednesday, and the cartel named by a suspect in an extortion plot last week week has become the dominant force.

The Jalisco New Generation cartel possibly involved in the extortion episode also was linked to a drug bust in Dallas in September that included a super lab that manufactured methamphetamine.

While instances of cartel violence rarely occur in North Texas, the area has long been a key drug distribution point with access to several major interstates.

The older Sinaloa and Beltran-Leyva organizations in Mexico have had distribution cells here that report directly to high-ranking cartel members, said Elaine Cesare, the DEA spokeswoman for the Dallas division.

Remnants of the Los Caballeros Templarios, Gulf and Los Zetas cartels also have a presence in North Texas.

