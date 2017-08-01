Officer hit

FORT WORTH -- It started as a routine traffic stop on Interstate 30, near Oakland Boulevard in east Fort Worth.

Police officer Matt Lesell pulled over a car and approached its driver-side window. Then, at the 10-second mark on Lesell’s dashcam video, another car flew into the picture, crashing into the parked vehicle on the shoulder and flipping Lesell into the air.

Fortunately, Lesell survived. He even managed to walk to the side of the highway, out of the way of oncoming traffic.

Lesell, who is recovering from a hyperextended foot and a fractured vertebra, estimated that he’ll be out of work for about another month.

He urged motorists to slow down and move away when driving past traffic stops.

“It’s not hard to change lanes, to move over and give an inch or two,” Lessell said. “It’s not hard for someone to take their foot off the gas and move over.”

