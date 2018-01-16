CA couple charged with chaining up kids lived in North Texas

Facebook

FORT WORTH -- A couple arrested for endangering and torturing their 13 children in California lived in North Texas just a few years ago.

According to online records, David Allen Turpin, 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49, have ties to Fort Worth, Burleson, and Rio Vista.

David Allen Turpin has a 401(k) from Lockheed Martin, records show, and the family has unpaid medical bills out of Johnson and Tarrant Counties. They filed for bankruptcy in 2011. At that time, David Turpin worked as an engineer at Northrop Grumman.

This combination of pictures created on Jan. 15, 2018, shows booking photos from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department of David Allen Turpin (L), 57, and Louise Anna Turpin, 49. Turpin and his wife were charged with torture and child endangerment (Photo: (Photo by Riverside County Sheriffs Department via Getty Images))

Authorities in Perris, California, near Riverside, arrested the Turpins this week after they allegedly chained their children to beds in filthy conditions. One of their children, a 17-year-old girl, escaped from the home with a cell phone and called 911.

Officers say many of the victims, who range in age from 2 to 29, do not look their age because of their levels of emaciation. They were found "shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings," a police statement said.

The Turpins have been charged with torture and child endangerment. Their bonds have been set at $9 million each.

All of the victims are being treated at area hospitals.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

