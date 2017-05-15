Bystanders hit by gunfire at crime hot spot in South Dallas

South Dallas (Photo: WFAA, WFAA)

DALLAS -- Neighbors say the crime in parts of South Dallas is becoming a big nuisance. They are concerned about one intersection, in particular, seems to be getting more attention for being a hot spot, and bystanders are getting caught in the violence.

”It’s on fire,” said neighbor Alysia Crow, “I mean it’s blazing.”

Malcolm X Boulevard and Elsie Faye Heggins Street is an intersection named after civil rights icons. Lately, the cross-streets have been getting too much attention for violent crimes.

”The gunshots are so loud, all you hear is BLOP! BLOP! And you are ducking in your own house," Crow said.

Crow, a mother of three, is among many neighbors who have become frustrated over a string of recent shootings at the intersection.

Early Sunday morning, police say two bystanders were caught in the crossfire. A bullet pierced Troylett Dorsey’s car while she was waiting at a red light. Dorsey was shot in the head and survived.

A memorial now sits where Darieon Merchant was shot and killed.

“Gloried ignorance,” explained Stephen Walker, is what he believes is fueling the violence.

Washington grew up in the area. A few weeks ago two bystanders were shot outside Little World convenience store. Days later, there was another shooting outside Big Mama’s Chicken and Waffles.

Washington says the “Don’t Snitch” mentality is a big part of the problem.

”When kids were small and they were in the first grade, they said he did it and she did it,” Walker explained. “Somewhere along the way, they got told that you shouldn’t tell.”

Business owners in the area say they want the violence to stop. Though, most of them are too afraid of retaliation to speak about their concerns on camera.

Police are doing foot patrols. Neighbors have been staging peace marches and rallies, promising to take back the streets, but the violence continues.

”I think that police need to patrol more. I think they need to sit in locations where they know the danger is," Crow said.

Neighbors say they are optimistic a store front that a non-profit plans to open will help curb the crime. The location, neighbors say, is supposed to be a place where Dallas Police can visit and rest.

