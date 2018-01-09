Burglary suspects lead police on chase through several cities

GARLAND, Texas -- Police in Garland have one chase suspect in custody and the other is on the run.

It started when officers were called about a burglary at a construction company at 2616 Market Street in Garland just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and saw one of the suspects leaving the building and getting into a car. They chased the suspect to Arlington and ended at the Walnut Ridge Apartments at Burney Road, just west of State Highway 360.

Police arrested the woman, but the man managed to get away. No description is available at this time.

Grand Prairie and Arlington police assisted with the incident.

