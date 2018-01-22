Burglary suspect fatally shot by Irving officer

A vehicle burglary suspect was killed in an officer-involved shooting in the 3200 block of Finley Road in Irving early Monday morning. (Photo: WFAA)

A vehicle burglary suspect shot by an Irving police officer early Monday morning has died from his injuries.

The suspect was seen breaking into a vehicle in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Finley Road around 1 a.m.

When officers arrived, the suspect attempted to leave the scene in a pickup truck, ramming a police car and multiple other cars in the parking lot.

“One officer, in fear of his life, discharged his duty weapon striking the suspect at least one time,” Irving police said in a release later Monday morning.

The suspect was taken to a Dallas hospital where he died from his injuries. His name was not immediately released.

No other injuries were reported. An investigation was ongoing.

Attached is a media release regarding an overnight officer-involved shooting. pic.twitter.com/wqBmntfN5r — Irving Police Dept. (@IrvingPD) January 22, 2018

© 2018 WFAA-TV