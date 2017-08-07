Brothers, female juvenile arrested in DART train attack

Video captured a violent assault on a DART train on July 30, 2017. (Photo: Facebook)

DALLAS - Three arrests have been made in connection with a violent assault by a group of people on a northbound Green Line DART train over the weekend.

Brothers Jakobi Darion Hendrix, 21, and Remon Hendrix, 23, were taken into custody on Thursday and Friday. A third female suspect has also been arrested as of Monday.

No information is available at this time since she is a juvenile. She has been taken to Dallas County's Henry Wade Juvenile Detention Center.

An arrest warrant shows that Jakobi Hendrix will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and his bond has been set at $25,000.

Jakobi Darion Hendrix

Remon Hendrix was arrested early Thursday, but his bond hasn't been set.

Remon Hendrix

The warrant reveals that the victim told police Sunday he was riding the train near the Deep Ellum station when he asked a group of people, consisting of a black female and at least four black males, to stop smoking weed.

He says this led to an argument, and the group began to kick and punch him before he tried to run off the train at the next stop. However, the attackers followed him off the train and continued the assault. One of them even hit him with a skateboard.

At the end of cell phone video taken at the scene, the victim appeared to be unconscious.

The 44-year-old victim was transported to Baylor Hospital just after midnight. While he refused to press charges, an investigation continues and DART officials say they will, Ball said.

"DART wants these people brought to justice," Ball said.

Just a few weeks ago DART announced it was strengthening security at the same Deep Ellum train station after several complaints from riders about safety and the June attack of Mark Moreno, who was jumped on his way home from work early in the morning.

"We have more police units watching and patrolling," Ball said.

Video of the attack that was posted on Facebook was viewed more than 100,000 times in less than 24 hours.

After the video aired on WFAA, an anonymous call to DART police named two of the suspects, the Hendrix brothers, as Whataburger employees.

Hendrix was identified in the video by his manager, and he turned himself in on Thursday. He told police that he was defending his brother as he fought with the train passenger.

No other arrests have been made. DART police are asking anyone with information to call 214-928-6300.

© 2017 WFAA-TV