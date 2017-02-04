Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk arrested after body found in shallow grave

Robert Fabian (Photo: Alpine Police Department)

ALPINE, Texas -- The boyfriend of a woman who vanished in October 2016 has been arrested and charged with fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse.

Alpine police said Zuzu Verk's boyfriend, Robert Fabian, was arrested at about 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday, police revealed that a body was found in a shallow grave near the West Texas town of Alpine in the neighboring Sunny Glen area.

Verk was 21 when she disappeared.

Police have not identified the remains

